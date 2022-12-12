Antonio Fuoco, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi took home victory in the one-two for the Ferraris of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors at the Gulf 12 Hours, while Daniel Juncadella secured the 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge drivers’ championship despite his premature retirement of the Mercedes-AMGs of GruppeM Racing.

The 488 GT3 #71 took the seventh victory for Maranello in this event, beating the ‘twin’ shared by Nicklas Nielsen, Davide Rigon and Alessio Rovera by 14″4s.

Patric Niederhauser, Christopher Haase and Erwan Bastard of Audi Sport Team Sainteloc completed the podium by saving face in Ingolstadt, as the second factory R8 retired while leading with just over three hours to go.

#71 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 488 GT3: Antonio Fuoco, James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, #50 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 488 GT3: Davide Rigon, Alessio Rovera, Nicklas Nielsen, #25 Audi Sport Team Sainteloca Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Christopher Haase, Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard Photo by: SRO

It was also a bittersweet race for Juncadella, who took the title despite not being able to complete a single lap. A cooling system problem and subsequent water leak forced the #89 AMG into an official retirement in the second hour, not long after its #98 sister car had been forced out with a problem related to the practice crash. Friday.

This prevented Juncadella’s team-mates Raffaele Marciello and Jules Gounon from potentially taking the crown considering the discards, and left the door open for Luca Stolz to take the championship. Victory would have handed him the title, but the Al Manar Racing by GetSpeed ​​driver, despite having spent periods in the lead, never seemed capable of beating the Ferraris. The Mercedes-AMG shared with him by Fabian Schiller and Al Faisal Al Zubair finished in fourth place.

SunEnergy1 by SPS finished fifth overall winning in the PRO-AM Class, crowning the season of Kenny Habul and Martin Konrad who achieved the category title. Aside from a harmless spin, the Mercedes #75 also driven by Philip Ellis didn’t miss a beat during the 12 hours.

#89 Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella Photo by: SRO

Juncadella Champion… in the pits!

Mercedes-AMG was guaranteed to add the overall drivers’ crown to the already won constructors’ title, but the question was which of the four contenders would make it.

The Spaniard started the day as a huge favorite, given the score situation with the GruppeM riders who took the front row in qualifying. The unusual strategy of pitting at the end of the first lap took many by surprise, but the decision soon became irrelevant.

Engel, who had started from Pole Position in the other works Mercedes-AMG, was forced to pit before the end of the starting hour, after which his team-mate Auer reappeared only briefly.

This brought Marciello within a second of Van Der Linde, whose team had adopted the same strategy as GruppeM. However, it wasn’t long before another struggling Mercedes-AMG also arrived in the GruppeM garage.

With two contenders for victory and the championship leader both out in the blink of an eye, attention turned to the battle developing between the AF Corse Ferrari PROs – which had adopted different strategies – and Tresor’s Audi. The latter appeared to have a slight lead throughout the race, despite Van Der Linde and his colleagues, Drudi and Marschall, rarely occupying the lead.

#66 Audi Sport Team Tresor Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller, Kelvin van der Linde Photo by: SRO

Before the final 45′, at least 10 mandatory Pit Stops of 100″ had to be made, and it was the Audi #66 that found itself ahead in this sense, thanks to a combination using the Full Course Yellow/Safety Cars, and the Ferrari # 71 which made an extra stop to change the brakes.

But towards the end, Marschall’s collision while lapping the #92 Porsche changed things. What at first looked like a puncture turned out to be fatal damage when the car stalled just after exiting the pit lane.

The ball passed to AF Corse, and in particular to the 488 #71 shared by Pier Guidi/Calado/Fuoco, whose decision to make an early first pit stop proved to be decisive. Two more Safety Cars – both to recover the IGTC Audis – gave hope to the chasing group, before the Piedmontese and then the Calabrian managed to get away once again.

#77 Al Manar Racing by GetSpeed ​​Mercedes-AMG GT3: Luca Stolz, Faisal Al Zubair, Fabian Schiller Photo by: SRO

The #71 was helped by the #50, who had to conserve fuel in the final hour, which limited his pace and shifted Nielsen’s attention to Niederhauser, whose Audi had been in the top six all day . The challenge launched by the R8 seemed to vanish 10′ from the end, before a new assault allowed it to cross the finish line just 0″7 behind the Reds.

The strategy also helped Mercedes-AMG of Al Manar move up the order to finish fourth behind Audi of Sainteloc.

The other remaining R8 – Tresor Attempto Racing’s shared by Aka/Hutchison/Delli Guantes – collected IGTC points for the constructors by finishing ninth overall, while Herberth Motorsport and Saalocin Racing took points for Porsche.

IGTC – 12h of the Gulf: Race