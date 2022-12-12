Boluarte declares a state of emergency in areas most affected by protests Lima

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Hundreds of demonstrators, in favor of Pedro Castillo and against Congress.
Demonstrations calling for the resignation of the Peruvian president.
December 12, 2022, 01:00 A.M.
The Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, declared a state of emergency on Monday “in areas of high social conflict”, in which they have reproduced with more force the demonstrations demanding his resignation and the advancement of elections and in which two people have died.
I have given instructions for the peaceful recovery of control
“Announcement declaring the state of emergency in areas of high social conflict (…). I have given the instructions for the peaceful recovery of internal order control without affecting the fundamental rights of the citizenry,” he said in a speech in which he did not specify which areas he was referring to.
AFP
December 12, 2022, 01:00 A.M.
