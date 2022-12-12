Exactly one year ago, in the evocative setting of Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 was experiencing one of the most exciting, controversial and still discussed pages of its history. The Yas Marina circuit was in fact the scene of the final challenge for the conquest of the world title between Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappenhaving reached the final race of the season tied in points and after a year full of controversies and clashes – on and off the track – both between the two antagonistic drivers and between their respective teams, Mercedes And Red Bull. The appointment in the Emirates came after a week of ferocious discussions linked to the very tough contacts that had precisely occurred between Hamilton and Verstappen in the Saudi Arabian match, won by the English over the Dutch after a relentless battle that had brought the ‘then #33 to collect two penalties.

However, nothing of what had already happened during the year between Silverstone, Monza, Jeddah and in many other races would have been comparable to what would have been seen in the crazy initial and especially final stages of the Abu Dhabi race. We decided to retrace those incredible 58 laps that closed the season relying on the major radio communications exchanged by the two contenders for the title with their respective pit walls and also the frantic messages between the two team principals – Christian Horner and Toto Wolff – the sporting directors and Race Direction, then led in the Australian style Michael Masi.

Lap 1/58 – Verstappen, overtaken by Hamilton at the start, attacks his rival in turn 6. To avoid contact, the Englishman cuts the chicane and maintains first position.

Verstappen: “You must give back the position”.



Hamilton: “He pushed me off the track.”

Peter Bonnington [ing.Hamilton]: “Yes, received. We are fine with the gap that exists now”.

Round 2/58

Verstappen: “…he just cut the curve”.



Michael Masi [Race Director]: “This is Jonathan”

Jonathan Wheatley [d.s. Red Bull]: “So, I’ve seen it now: Max is ahead at the apex of the corner, he’s staying on the track…”.

farms: “Jonathan, he forced him out. This is why we asked him [a Hamilton] to give back all the benefit”.

Wheatley: “Lewis left the track and…oh, you told him to give all the lead back.”

farms: “All the advantage had already been given back before the end of the first lap”.

Round 3/58

Gianpiero Lambiase [ing. Verstappen]: “Ok Max. Continue with your head down. No investigation into chicane cutting. All the advantage he gained in terms of the gap would be returned ”.

Verstappen: “This is incredible”.

Lap 11/58

Bonnington: “Great rounds Lewis. He keeps it up, keeps the pressure up.”

Round 12/58

Verstappen: “The rear tires are really struggling”.

Round 13/58

Lambiase: “Box, confirmed stop Max. Box”.

Round 14/58

Bonnington: “Box, Lewis box. Box”.

Lap 19/58 – Perez doesn’t stop and takes the lead of the race. He is told to try and slow Hamilton down.

Hugh Bird [ing. Perez]: “Save the tires for now, we’ll need them. We will try to slow down Hamilton, think about where it is best to do it ”.

Round 20/58

birds: “Okay, slow it down, slow it down. Press ‘hold’ on turn 12 if needed. Slow it down there.”



Hamilton: “This is dangerous driving guys.”

Lap 21/58

Toto Wolff: “Michael, it’s a bit dangerous. Can you send him a warning?”

farms: “For now they are competing, Toto. It’s a tough battle.”

birds: “Okay, give Max the DRS. Slow down, slow down. Max has DRS. Let Max through now. You were epic.”

Verstappen: “Checo is a legend”.

Lambiase: “A real animal”.

Bonnington: “Verstappen is behind now.”

Round 28/36

Hamilton: “It is long [arrivare alla fine] for these tires though”.

Round 36/58 – Problems for Giovinazzi who stops along the track. Enter the Virtual Safety Car.

Lambiase: “VSC out, box. Stop confirmed Max”.



Bonnington: “Stay out, stay out”.

Round 37/58

Hamilton: “Are we going to be in trouble now that it’s stopped?”

Bonnington: “He’ll have to gain eight tenths per lap to catch up. Just keep this in mind.”

Hamilton: “Letting me out is a bit of a risk, isn’t it?”.

Bonnington: “The potential risk of losing the position was too high Lewis.”

Round 41/58

Hamilton: “I won’t be able to keep up this pace until the end”.

Bonnington: “Yes Lewis, got it. But we should both be degrading.”

Giro 53/58 – Wall latifi. Enter the Safety Car.

Lambiase: “Max, there is a yellow flag in turn 14. A car completely in the middle of the road, debris everywhere”.

Lambiase: “Safety Car. positive delta”.

Lambiase: “Hold tight on turn 14. Pit. Confirmed stop. Strat 12 in the pit lane”.



Bonnington: “Double yellow flag exiting turn 4. Turn 14, sorry. Turn 14. Stay left, stay left. Safety Car. Safety Car. Keep the delta positive”.

Hamilton: “Sh*t. I can not stop?”.

Bonnington: “Negative”.

Round 54/58

Verstappen: “How many laps are left?”.

Lambiase: “Four rounds, including this one”.



Hamilton: “It’s amazing guys.”

Hamilton: “What is the situation behind it?”.

Bonnington: “So: the situation is that Verstappen stopped. He had a ‘free’ pit stop. We would have lost the position. There will be four laps to go when you cross the finish line. The group has to regroup and then they have to split the cars. So it may not start again ”.

Hamilton: “Oh shit. So he’s right behind me?”

Bonnington: “It will be when they have settled all the order [di classifica]”.

Hamilton: “With new tyres?”.

Bonnington: “Received Lewis. We would have lost the position if we had stopped”.

Hamilton: “The Safety Car is going too slow”.

Bonnington: “Stay to the left, away from debris.”

Round 55/58

Hamilton: “The Safety Car must pick up the pace”.

Bonnington: “Received”.

Bonnington: “The group has yet to regroup”.

Hamilton: “The Safety Car has to accelerate. It’s not at all on the straight.”

Bonnington: “Roger Lewis”.

Hamilton: “The Safety Car is not going to the max on the straights”.

Bonnington: “Received Lewis. I understand”.

Hamilton: “How many cars are there between us?”.

Bonnington: “Stay to the left. Five cars. The group has not yet compacted ”.

Hamilton: “How many laps are left?”.

Bonnington: “There will be three when you cross the finish line”.

Lap 56/58 – Masi does not allow the lapped riders to recover the lap of the leaders.

Verstappen: “The dubbed should get out of the way. They should double up.”

Lambiase: “Yes, they will as soon as the message arrives”.

Lambiase: “Stay in line Max. These dubbed cars have now received permission to duplicate. Stay in the trajectory and let them go…No! Sorry. Erase everything. Lapped cars will not be allowed to double.”

Verstappen: “Yes obviously. Typical decision.”

Lambiase: “It’s a classic!”.

Verstappen: “I’m not surprised, haha”.



Bonnington: “Lapped cars can double now. So don’t sway but stay on the trajectory “.

Bonnington: “No sorry. They won’t split. They won’t have the cars doubled.”

Bonnington: “We think they could restart the race like this.”

Hamilton: “There is still some debris on the ground”.

Bonnington: “Roger Lewis”.



Christian Horner [a Masi]: “Michael, I’m Christian. Why do we have these cars dubbed in the middle?”.

farms: “Give me… why Christian… just give me a second. My main goal is to remove the accident”.

Horner : “You only need one lap of the race”.

farms: “Yup”.

Wheatley: “Obviously, the lapped cars, you don’t have to let them go right away…to make sure they reach the back of the pack”.

farms: “Understood”.

Wheatley: “Just let them go…”

farms: “Understood. Just give us a second.”

Wheatley: “And then we’ll have a race.”

farms: “Understood”.

Giro 57/58 – Masi allows the lapped riders to double up.

Lambiase: “Keep the tires working.”

Lambiase: “Then, all the cars in front of you will pass Hamilton. All the others behind will keep the position”.

Lambiase: “Everyone, up to Vettel, has been given permission to overtake Hamilton.”

Lambiase: “The Safety Car is part of this lap. Mode 1, Strat 1”.

Lambiase: “That’s all. Just think about the things you need.”

Lambiase: “Safety Car in turn 14. Racing starts again from the line”.

Lambiase: “Safety Car in turn 15”.



Bonnington: “Keep the tires working.”

Bonnington: “When you cross the line there will be five lapped between you and second position”.

Bonnington: “Norris is the car behind. He has seven-lap old medium tires ”.

Bonnington: “Now they have allowed the cars to pass.”

Bonnington: “They let four cars pass”.

Bonnington: “The Safety Car is part of this lap”.

Bonnington: “Get your tires ready. Strat 5. You will have the overtake button on each of the straights. One lap to go.”

Bonnington: “Safety Car in turn 15 now”.



Wolff: “Michael…Michael, this is not right. Michael, that’s not fair at all. It’s not fair at all.”

Round 58/58

Lambiase: “Watch out for the sway. Watch out for the swaying, stay on the trajectory now ”.

Lambiase: “Go light on turn 14”.



Wolff: “No Michael! No! This is not fair at all.”



Hamilton: “Guys are manipulating her!”.

After Race

Albon: “Oh my god Max!!!!!”

Verstappen: “Wahhhhhhhh”.

Albon: “You are world champion!!!!”.

Verstappen: “Oh my God!!!! Yeeehhh!! Yay!! Oh my God!”.

Horner: “Max Verstappen, you are the world champion!. The world champion”.

Albon: “Dude you absolutely deserve it. Absolutely. You have had no luck! Not even a bit!”.

Lambiase: “Max, we are so proud of you!”.

Verstappen: “Oh my god guys. I love you so much.”

Horner: “Max you rode like a champion all year. You deserve it! We needed some luck. You had it and you made it happen. And we love you. We absolutely fucking love you.”

Verstappen: “This is absolutely amazing guys. Can we do it again for another 10-15 years together?”.

Lambiase: “Stay on the trail, Max. Stay on the trail. Man, all season they’ve been trying to bring you down. All season long. The one piece of luck. A piece of luck.”

Verstappen: “It all came down to the last lap. Incredible”.

Lambiase: “Enjoy it friend”.

Verstappen: “Do I stay on track?”.

Lambiase: “Stay on track. Do what you have to do”.

Bonnington: “I’m speechless Lewis. Completely speechless.”

Bonnington: “It would be expected that we went to the Lewis grid.”

Wolff: “Michael”.

farms: “Tell me Toto”.

Wolff: “You have to restore the standings to the previous lap. This is not right”.

farms: “Toto?”.

Wolff: “Yup?”

farms: “They’re called car races, ok?”.

Wolff: “Sorry?”.

farms: “We came to a car race”.