The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), summoned the marketer who led Jair Bolsonaro’s last campaign, focusing on the dispute for re-election in 2024 – when he will have as his main opponent the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who should be supported by the PT of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The changes around the emedebista aim to reinforce social networks and the search for visibility – Nunes is still unknown by the São Paulo electorate.

Nunes’ main adviser, marketer Felipe Soutello, was replaced by Duda Lima. The information was released by Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed by Estadão. Even without having signed a contract, Lima has already been called by the mayor, who took over in 2021 with the death of Bruno Covas, to draw up diagnoses about the future race for the capital.

During a dinner last Monday, it fell to Lima to present the results of a survey to leaders of the PL, PP, PSD, MDB, Podemos, PSDB and União Brasil. The survey numbers with 12,000 respondents, according to participants at the meeting, point out that Nunes increased approval and knowledge among the electorate.

Present were the presidents of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto; from the PSD, Gilberto Kassab; do Podemos, Renata Abreu; and from the PP, Ciro Nogueira; in addition to the former mayor of Santo André Paulo Serra (PSDB). Nunes tries to form a coalition with 11 parties.

Alert

Allies of the mayor say that he was scared by the defeat of Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) after adopting a third way speech and, therefore, intensified the approach with Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicamos), Bolsonaro’s godson.

In trying to retain potential right- and center-right votes, Nunes was convinced that it would be productive to build bridges with the center-left electorate as well and that it would be a mistake to try to polarize the municipal elections.

The narrative has already been presented: “There is no way I will be the right-wing candidate in São Paulo. The right must have a candidate,” he told the Estadão. By admitting that Boulos should be his main opponent, Nunes hints at the speech for the campaign. “One breaks into the house, the other cleans it up. Boulos is totally radicalized,” he said.

Boulos should intensify his agenda in São Paulo from the middle of the year. So far, there is no organized team to act in the pre-campaign. “I will continue working as a federal deputy to honor the vote of more than one million people from São Paulo. Part of this work is to monitor excesses and abuses committed by public authorities, including in the capital of our state,” said Boulos, when asked about Nunes’ articulation.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.