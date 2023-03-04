It will debut in Japan from next September 1st a beautiful picture book dedicated to Yuzuru Hanyu, the beloved Japanese ice skater known throughout the world. But what is special about this product? To take care of the illustrations, in fact, will be none other than the mangaka collective known as CLAMPauthors of hits such as Cardcaptor Sakura, Tokyo Babylon, Tsubasa RESERVoir CHRoNiCLEand many more.

The book bears the official title “Gift“, a reference to the show held last year February 26th. Hanyu has repeatedly expressed the desire to tell his own stories not only through skating, but also in the form of an illustrated book, but in his imagination this would really make the most if brought to life CLAMP. His request was accepted.

The CLAMPfor their part, said they were surprised by the request, and wanted to help Hanyu to deliver another “gift” to the world in the form of an illustrated book.

