Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/11/2023 – 22:08

The defense of former president Jair Bolsonaro declared this Friday (11) that he “never appropriated or diverted” public goods. In a note released to the press, the lawyers also stated that Bolsonaro will submit his banking secrecy to the courts.

Shortly before the release of the note, press vehicles stated that the Federal Police (PF) will ask the Justice to break the ex-president’s bank and telephone secrecy.

The defense’s demonstration was motivated by the outbreak of Operation Lucas 12:2, which investigates the alleged operation of a criminal organization to divert and sell gifts from foreign authorities during the Bolsonaro government.

Lawyers Paulo Amador Bueno and Daniel Tesser stated that the former president had already requested the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) to deposit the gifts received.

“About the facts aired today in the national press vehicles, the defense of [ex] President Jair Bolsonaro, voluntarily and without being prompted, petitioned the TCU, in mid-March, requesting the deposit of the items in that Court until the final decision on their treatment, which in fact was done. O [ex] President Bolsonaro reiterates that he has never appropriated or embezzled any public property, making his bank transactions available to the Judiciary.

Among the evidence obtained in the investigation is an audio obtained by the Federal Police (PF), which revealed a conversation by Mauro Cid, former assistant to Jair Bolsonaro, in which there was a $25,000 worth quote “possibly belonging” to the former president.

According to TCU rules, gifts from foreign governments should be incorporated into the Adjunct Cabinet of Historical Documentation (GADH), the sector of the Presidency of the Republic responsible for guarding the gifts, which could not remain in Bolsonaro’s personal collection, nor fail to be catalogued.