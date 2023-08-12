Eduardo Luis López, one of the most outstanding storytellers in the country, has always been concerned about the issue of regulations and, in particular, arbitration. On that matter, he has a phrase in his broadcasts about the judges: “Let us not mention them anymore.”

A few days ago, the speaker from Antioquia was invited to direct a match between Real Soacha Cundinamarca, the youngest team in the second division of Colombian soccer, and Llaneros, which is not the runner-up in B, but an amateur squad from Bogotá, made up of several Venezuelan players.

Several days ago, Eduardo Luis himself uploaded a video on his social networks in which he was seen dressed as a referee, and announcing his triumphant entry onto the field.

Now, the Win Sports channel showed the images of the match that was measured. From the outset, he warned the players that, as he asks in his narrations, he was going to give the game agility. “I don’t whistle. I like that there is a lot of play”, he warned the captains in the draw.

Step by step, that’s how it went for Eduardo Luis as a referee

Before starting the game, Eduardo Luis, full of confidence, assured that many people tell him to stop writing and dedicate himself to arbitration. “Don’t believe that,” they replied.

The game, as the narrator himself recognized, was very calm. He even put a camera on his chest to show what the game was like from the inside. “Brilliant. My first time. Being a friendly game, it was very calm in general”, Eduardo Luis told EL TIEMPO.

Even the players were patronizing him. In an action he stopped the game to penalize a foul and show a yellow card to a Llaneros player. The Real Soacha players resumed charging at risk.

After the play, one of the Llaneros players approached him and told him that when there was a warning, he had to resume with the whistle.

The ‘Toxi-judge’, as the channel described him, had no major drawbacks and, in general, both the players and the coaches approved of his work. Only one of the footballers criticized him: “That one does eat the whole sausage, well.”

However, López defended himself: “Like Wílmar Roldán, you have to know how to run the field, you don’t have to run like crazy.”

Here you can see the summary of the first game of Eduardo Luis as central judge:

