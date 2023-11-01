Electoral Court once again condemned the former president to ineligibility; former vice candidate, Braga Netto was also convicted

The former president’s lawyer Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Tarcísio Vieira, said on Tuesday night (31.Oct.2023) that he does not see “ill will” or “political persecution” by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The speech was given to journalists minutes after the Electoral Court once again condemned Bolsonaro to ineligibility. In addition to the former head of the Executive, the court also condemned by 5 votes to 2 the former candidate for vice president, general Walter Braga Netto (PL). The Court judged two actions and one representation of the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) and the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) who alleged abuse of political and economic power and misuse of the media during the celebration of the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence, on September 7, 2022.