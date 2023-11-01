The humanitarian crisis of migrants is addressed with an Operation on trains. These actions have been extended to 30 railway points in nine entities in the country, and in each of them prevention and persuasion work has been carried out to raise awareness among migrants about the dangers of climbing onto the roofs of wagons or entering railway containers.

A total of 34,474 migrants have been dissuaded from traveling on the roofs of train cars or in train containers between September 18 and October 30, 2023 alone. The operations aim to rescue, assistance and humanitarian aid carried out by the National Migration Institute (INM).

In which states do they carry out migration operations?

Of the 34,474 people in mobility situations who have been persuaded to get off the train, the actions carried out in the railway areas of Coahuila, Aguascalientes, Nuevo León, State of Mexico, Durango, Guanajuato, Chihuahuaamong other states.

This work has been carried out in coordination with federal and state authorities and the Ferromex company, and has been deployed in 30 operating points railways distributed in nine states of Mexico.

Operations on trains, where does Migration do them. Photo: SPECIAL

One of the most recent episodes of these humanitarian tasks took place on Saturday, October 28 in Punta de Cosío, Aguascalientes. On this occasion, it was avoided that 180 foreign migrantsmostly families from Venezuela, were exposed to the risk of traveling on a train that, a few hours later, the news resonated, and that is that the train they were traveling in collided with another in Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

This comprehensive effort involves the three levels of government, as well as federal and state security agencies, and the collaboration of the Ferromex company. The objective is to work for the benefit of migrants, guaranteeing full respect for their rights in the midst of the complex immigration situation. These operations not only migrants are discouraged from boarding dangerous trainsbut also provide essential humanitarian assistance to those in need on their journey in search of a better life.

