Renato Bolsonaro, brother of President Jair Bolsonaro, acted to release funds for Miracatu, a municipality located 137 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo. The confirmation was made by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, according to a report published by O Globo.

Renato is chief of staff at the local city hall, which benefited from the commitment of R$ 35 million in Union funds at the end of last year, of which R$ 9.5 million came from the portfolio commanded by João Roma.

According to O Globo, the minister said that “he is the president’s brother, he circulated (in the other portfolios) and, perhaps even because of his gentle manner, everyone wants to help the guy. It makes you want to help. But (he) is not that person who sells prestige. It is not one of these creatures that we see in Brasilia all our lives”.

Renato sought out Roma to ask for help to resolve an imbroglio involving a court. Affirming that he had a budget, the minister tells the report that the following week he had already solved the problem and that he received a phone call from the president’s brother thanking him.

When asked about the conflict of interest in “helping” the president’s brother, since the country’s mayors do not even have access to ministers of state, João Roma said he saw no problems.

“Honestly, I don’t see it. He is the president’s brother, but he has legitimacy, he works there in the municipality. His role is the same. If he had a lobbying office, then there was a big conflict of interest. The bad is the nebulous things, the hidden things. The guy is not an eminence grise,” he said.

