Thursday, May 4, 2023, 6:30 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Reluctant to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, would have falsified his immunization certificate in order to obtain a visa in the United States, where he confined himself after the electoral defeat against Lula. The Federal Police have detected that several documents …

This content is exclusive for subscribers