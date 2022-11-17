The acting vice president of Brazil, Hamilton Mourao, explained this Thursday that Jair Bolsonaro’s absence from public life since the end of the elections is due to an infection in one of his legs that prevents him from putting on pants. “It is for a health issue. He has a leg wound, erysipelas. You can’t put on pants, how is he going to come here in shorts? », Bolsonaro’s vice president confirmed to the newspaper ‘Globo’ after attending an act of presentation of the credentials of foreign ambassadors.

Erysipelas is a skin disease caused mainly by a bacterium that enters the body through small, poorly healed wounds, such as insect bites. Treatment is with antibiotics and rest.

The infection suffered by Bolsonaro would thus explain the imprisonment that has been imposed since he lost the elections to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on October 30. Since then he has been seen on very few occasions, such as the day he came out to admit in his own way that the electoral results were not as expected.

He also limited his presence on social networks, to which he used to go at least once a week to give his particular informative part about the actions of his Government. The last time he was seen on these platforms was on November 2, to ask his followers to stop the protests and the blockades that they had imposed on various highways due to Lula’s victory.

His absence had been questioned even by his allies and fellow party members, who had come to question his figure as opposition leader while he remained silent, secluded and visibly grieving over losing the elections.