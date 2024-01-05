Diniz, who was appointed temporarily, is linked to a one-year contract, but he led Brazil in six matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, suffering three defeats, one draw and two victories. Diniz was coaching Brazil in addition to his work with Fluminense, with whom he won the Libertadores Cup last year.

One of the sources said, “Deniz's departure is due to the team's results, which were not at the expected level.”

Brazil ranks sixth in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

Another source added, “Ednaldo (Rodriguez, president of the Brazilian Federation) called the president of Fluminense (Mario Bettencourt) to thank him for allowing Diniz to coach the national team when they needed him.”

He continued: “Then he called Deniz himself to tell him that he was looking for a new coach and that he would not be in the plans after his replacement was found.”

The coach's departure from the national team comes within the plans of the President of the Brazilian Football Confederation to change the team's strategy for 2024.

The Brazilian Federation was looking to fill Carlo Ancelotti for the position this year, but the Italian coach preferred to renew his contract with Real Madrid.

Now, Rodriguez's preferred coach to lead the team is Dorival, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Ednaldo has already begun talks with the president of Sao Paulo, Julio Casares, to express his interest in signing Dorival Junior,” the second source said.

He added, “He explained that he was in a hurry and wanted Dorival soon because of the start of the season. Julio said that he would talk to Dorival and that the situation would be resolved by Monday.”

The decision came one day after Rodriguez returned to the presidency of the Brazilian Federation, thanks to the decision of Minister Gilmar Mendes from the Federal Supreme Court, following his dismissal at the beginning of last December by a decision from the Court of Justice in Rio de Janeiro.