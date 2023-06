Friday, June 23, 2023, 11:04 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

One day after the start of the trial that could politically disqualify the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, for eight years for having attacked the country’s electoral system, the former president has assured that he plans to run in the 2024 municipal elections and that “. ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers