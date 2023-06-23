President criticized press and said again that he has no reason to be ineligible for 8 years

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Friday (23.jun.2023) in a PL affiliation event at the Legislative Assembly of Rio Grande do Sul. He was greeted by supporters when he arrived at the Dante Barone auditorium in the morning. O Power360 asked the advice of the acronym for the number of affiliations this Friday (June 23), but until the publication of this report did not receive a response. The space remains open for demonstrations.

The strategy is part of the cycle of activities that Bolsonaro has been carrying out to give the party projection through his name. On Saturday (June 17), along with Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL, and supporters, he attended a party affiliation event in São Paulo. At the time, Costa Neto stated that his intention is to elect up to 1,500 mayors in next year’s elections.

Bolsonaro left for Porto Alegre on Thursday (June 22). The former president is in the city to strengthen the party in the dispute for the 2024 municipal elections. He ends his commitments this Friday (June 23).

The trip to Rio Grande do Sul took place on the day that the TSE began to analyze the action that deals with the meeting of the then president with ambassadors in Alvorada, held in July 2022. The trial was suspended and will resume on Tuesday (June 27).

SPEECH IN HIS DEFENSE

In his speech, without giving details, he said he had received a visit from the Tutelary Council at his home on Tuesday (June 21). He also returned to say that there is no reason to be ineligible. “Always that story. ‘Bolsonaro attacks the electoral system again’. ‘Bolsonaro’s denialist criticizes vaccines’. It’s not like this. Part of the press does a disservice to the nation,” stated.

Before going to the Legislative Assembly of RS, Bolsonaro gave an interview to the radio Bandeirantes. He stated that the press tries to associate him with the case of the submarine that disappeared in the North Atlantic during an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic. The company responsible for the tour announced the deaths of the 5 passengers on board the submersible.

“Do you know who is responsible for that tragic accident there with the submarine that descended hundreds of meters to see Titanic? Jair Bolsonaro. There are already headlines out there ‘Bolsonaro’s former minister recruited clients to dive on the Titanic’”, former president said in a radio interview Bandeirantes this Friday (June 23, 2023).

Watch (1min24s):

Here’s a summary of Bolsonaro’s trip: