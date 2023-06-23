The world of Naruto is still really important in pop culture, this despite the fact that it has entered a state of decline due to its spiritual sequel, boruto, which has entered into rest. However, the original part of the work is very present, especially with the part of making fan art of characters remembered by the public.

Recently, a follower of this franchise passed him an image of Ino Yamanaka to an artificial intelligence, which took art to develop a type of photography that shows us the character in real life style. The same that the fans have praised, especially since Ino is one of the girls in this universe that has attracted the most attention.

Here the image:

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that the user known as easonnli makes this type of translations with AI, as it has also tried characters from Street Fighter, Dragon Ball, One Piece and until the king of Fighters. So you may continue to experiment in the future with some famous anime franchises like chainsaw man.

For now, Naruto He has not given new news of having a revival. Just this one boruto On circulation.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It’s sad that Boruto doesn’t have the same impact as its predecessor, but the truth is that we wanted to see more of Naruto on his path to becoming Hokage. Especially the context of how he convinced the council of elders to ascend to that position bypassing the other Ninja ranks.