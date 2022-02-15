Home page politics

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also wants to allow gold mining in indigenous areas, which has hitherto been illegal. © Raul Spinasse/AP/dpa

Brasília – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has issued a decree to boost gold mining in the Amazon.

A program created in this way is intended to promote the further development of mining methods, especially in the Amazon region, according to a publication in the government’s official gazette on Monday. A second decree aims to make it more difficult to punish gold prospectors. “In practice, the decrees aim to legalize a predatory practice that is progressing and destroying the environment,” commented environmental organization Greenpeace.

Gold diggers are encouraged

Gold mining is widespread in the Amazon region. Brazilian President Bolsonaro is a supporter of the economic use of the Amazon region and also wants to allow gold mining in indigenous areas, which has hitherto been illegal. Critics accuse him of creating a social climate in which gold diggers and other invaders feel encouraged.

The government decrees mention artisanal small-scale mining; in fact, financially strong entrepreneurs invest in the exploitation of indigenous areas with professional equipment. Illegal gold mining – called “garimpo” in Brazil – is often at the beginning of a chain, with loggers, ranchers and agricultural entrepreneurs following the prospectors. The “garimpeiros” cut deep aisles in the forest; the mercury used to dissolve the gold pollutes the water, fish die. dpa