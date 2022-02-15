US Department of State Advises to ‘Reconsider’ Trips to Colombia

The United States embassy in Colombia reported that “there has been a significant increase in violent incidents against Colombian security forces in various parts of the country” and that, therefore, advises US citizens to reconsider their travel.

In the statement, they also advise those who decide to come “be more cautious due to civil unrest, terrorism and kidnapping“.

In recent weeks, several areas of Colombia have suffered from terrorist actions against the Public Force. In Granada, Meta, on the one hand, an attack with explosives against the Battalion of Infantry N.21 Battle Pantano de Vargas left two people dead.

And this Monday, the explosion of a motorcycle bomb near the Police station in Caloto, Cauca, generated alarm in the community. The incident left three people injured and there is fear in the area.

In addition to the incidents of violence, the United States included Colombia again last January on the list of countries to which it should not travel due to the high spread that exists at the time of covid-19.

