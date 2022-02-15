Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Department of State Advises to ‘Reconsider’ Trips to Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

police attack

The notice was given due to the recent acts of violence against the Police and the army in the country.

Photo:

National Army

The notice was given due to the recent acts of violence against the Police and the army in the country.

The security alert was issued due to the attacks on the Public Force.

The United States embassy in Colombia reported that “there has been a significant increase in violent incidents against Colombian security forces in various parts of the country” and that, therefore, advises US citizens to reconsider their travel.

(In other news: US moves its embassy in Ukraine to the west of the country for ‘security’)

In the statement, they also advise those who decide to come “be more cautious due to civil unrest, terrorism and kidnapping“.

In recent weeks, several areas of Colombia have suffered from terrorist actions against the Public Force. In Granada, Meta, on the one hand, an attack with explosives against the Battalion of Infantry N.21 Battle Pantano de Vargas left two people dead.

And this Monday, the explosion of a motorcycle bomb near the Police station in Caloto, Cauca, generated alarm in the community. The incident left three people injured and there is fear in the area.

In addition to the incidents of violence, the United States included Colombia again last January on the list of countries to which it should not travel due to the high spread that exists at the time of covid-19.

See also  Unanimous vote: CDU leaders distance themselves from Maaßen

TIME

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Department #State #Advises #Reconsider #Trips #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Beetle leads among the best-selling classic cars on the internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.