The meeting will be at Paulo Skaf’s house and the president wants to hear an assessment of the economy and what to do to mitigate the effect of inflation on voters

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates this Friday (May 13, 2022) in a feijoada with businessmen in São Paulo. The commitment is not included in the official agenda released by Palácio do Planalto.

The former president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Paulo Skaf, offered lunch to the Chief Executive at his residence.

Skaf is affiliated with the Republicans and, in São Paulo, campaigns for Tarcísio de Freitas, a former Minister of Infrastructure who is a pre-candidate for the São Paulo government. Tarcísio’s intention is to support presenter José Luiz Datena, from PSC, for the Federal Senate. The chair is also courted by Skaf. One possibility is that the former president of Fiesp is the candidate for vice-governor on Tarcísio’s ticket.