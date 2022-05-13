Envigado joined Tolima, Millonarios, Nacional, Junior and Medellín this Sunday in the list of teams qualified for the semi-final home runs of the League.

The two remaining quotas will be defined this Saturday, when a good part of the last date of the all-against-all phase is played. There are six contenders. Two depend on themselves, Alianza Petrolera and La Equidad. The others depend on external results.

Mathematically, Jaguars and Golden Eagles still have a long shot, but they would have to win their games by a huge difference (Jaguares, by 8 to Junior, and Águilas, by 12 to Cortuluá) to match the goal difference of Santa Fe, that would have to draw in Manizales so that these teams can aspire. Very difficult.

These are the options of each club to be in the dispute for the first star of 2022:

Alianza Petrolera (7th, 29 points, +3 goal difference)

The victory against Once Caldas is worth gold for those led by Húbert Bodhert. A win or a draw against Millonarios in El Campín gives Alianza Petrolera the pass to the semi-finals. If he loses, he needs two out of three not to win: La Equidad and Santa Fe, by any score, or Bucaramanga, with whom he has a four-goal difference.

Equity (eighth, 27 points, +4)

The team led by Alexis García closes the all against all phase in Bogotá, against Atlético Nacional. A victory assures him a place in the semifinals, without depending on anyone. If they tie, they need Santa Fe or Bucaramanga not to win and, if Once Caldas wins, they don’t do it by more than four goals. If he loses, he will be eliminated, because any result in Manizales takes him out.

Santa Fe (ninth, 26 points, +3)

It will close as a visitor, against Once Caldas in Manizales. He no longer depends on himself. It has to win and for Alianza Petrolera to lose, or for La Equidad not to win. The draw could serve them well if La Equidad loses and Atlético Bucaramanga does not win.

Bucaramanga (10th, 26 points, -1)

The team led by Armando ‘Piripi’ Osma will close the round robin phase as a visitor, against Deportivo Pereira. He will have to win and wait for neither La Equidad nor Santa Fe to add three. He could also fight for the Alianza Petrolera quota, if those from Barrancabermeja lose in Bogotá: he would have to discount the goal difference (+3 from Alianza, – 1 from Bucaramanga). The tie does not serve him, because of the goal difference.

Once Caldas (eleventh, 25 points, zero)

The options of those led by Diego Corredor became very complicated after the defeat in Barrancabermeja. He has to beat Santa Fe in Manizales, for La Equidad to lose and for Bucaramanga not to win. Tie or loss, equals elimination.

