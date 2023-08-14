Through a trailer posted on Twitter / X, Geoff Keighley recalled the date and revealed the exact time of the Opening Night Livethe opening event of the Gamescom 2023. Mark the appointment on the calendar: the event will take place at 20:00 Italian on Tuesday 22 August 2023.

For those unfamiliar with it, the summer show organized and hosted by Keighley is always as eagerly awaited by players as it usually is full of trailers, updates and announcements of new games. In short, an appointment absolutely not to be missed and which, as usual, we will follow and comment live with you on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel.