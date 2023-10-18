TCU minister claims that former president had no initiative to resume stalled projects

O TCU (Federal Audit Court) determined this Wednesday (October 18, 2023) that the government carry out a survey within 90 days to identify unfinished or suspended public works and prepare within 150 days a central plan for resuming these projects.

In deliberation in the plenary of the Court of Auditors, it was agreed that the measures are urgent due to the lack of resolution on the part of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in completing these projects. Read the complete of the ruling (PDF – 8 MB).

According to the rapporteur of the case, minister Vital do RêgoPlanalto did not present any public policy aimed at completing unfinished works from 2019 to 2022. Consequently, the number of projects in this situation did not have a significant reduction.

“No prioritization criteria were identified for directing resources to suspended works and no general guidelines were found for the allocation of works that are unfeasible to be resumed”said the minister.

The TCU technical staff identified that the government’s initiatives were “fragmented” It is “ineffective”. The audit focused on works with federal resources under the responsibility of the Ministries of Health, Education and Regional Development. It concluded that each area acted individually and without support from central management, which resulted in inefficient measures.

When reading the ruling, Vital do Rêgo stated that in the area of ​​education alone there are 9,725 canceled, unfinished or stopped projects, with the Northeast being the region with the highest number of unfinished projects (3,956). In total, the TCU audit identified that 58.1% of education projects in Brazil are at a standstill.

According to data from the Simec (Integrated Monitoring, Execution and Control System), the country began 2019 with 1,103 projects halted in the area of ​​education. By 2021, the number was reduced to 855, but ended 2022 with a total of 1,058 businesses paralyzed.

The ruling also defined that the current federal management must, within 180 days, act in the coordination and elaboration of tactical plans with the sectoral bodies that have works suspended under their management, in order to define the deadlines, responsibilities and the main actions to be carried out. be taken.