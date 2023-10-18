The latest update of the PC version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 , 1.1, is causing discussion. This is a small fix, which removes the requirement to be always online to play, but only on Steam Decks . Yes, you understood correctly, it is a patch aimed at Valve’s hardware, which however left other players dumbfounded, who would have preferred to see the obligation to stay online on all PCs removed.

A preferential route to Steam Deck

The patch also fixes another issue with the Steam Deck version, in this case without generating controversy. Now in fact, the overlap of the virtual keyboard of the hybrid between a console and a PC from Valve works correctly.

In reality, the choice to remove the online requirement from Steam Deck makes sense, because currently among the compatibility issues of the game with the hardware also indicates the need to always be online to play solo.

The virtual keyboard was also a problem, as the game requires you to enter (little) text. In short, it seems that Activision is taking particular care of this version of the game, which is evidently widely played.