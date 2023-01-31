Ex-president participated by videoconference of the PL dinner in Brasília; Michelle said her husband is “resting”

THE former president Jair Bolsonaro made a brief speech via video call during the PL fraternization dinner in Brasília on Monday (30.jan.2023).

Addressing the party’s congressmen, the former chief executive welcomed the new elected officials and declared support for the candidacy of Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) for the presidency of the Senate “for the rebalancing of powers”.

He also said that the presence of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro was the most important of the night. She heard, without answering, requests to return to Brazil soon.

The event was attended by some of the members of the former government, such as:

Braga Netto;

John Rome;

Marcos Pontes – elected Senator for the State of São Paulo;

Jorge Seif;

Teresa Cristina -elected senator for the State of Mato Grosso do Sul;

Eduardo Pazuello and

Richard Salles.

“Resting”

Upon arriving at the PL dinner in Brasília this Monday (30.jan.2023), former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro stated that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is “resting” in the United States.

When asked what the date of Bolsonaro’s return to Brazil will be, Michelle was silent.

Watch (23s):