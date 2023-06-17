The Supreme Court of Brazil authorized this Friday the Federal Police to take a new statement to former president Jair Bolsonaro on the alleged coup plot planned by allies and some military to keep him in power after losing the elections.

The decision was made by the Judge Alexandre de Moraesresponsible in court for investigations into the coup attempt on January 8when thousands of Bolsonarists destroyed the headquarters of the three powers of the Nation to force the overthrow of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He new interrogation of the right-wing leader, with a date yet to be determinedis framed within an unfolding of the case that has as its protagonist the Senator Marcos do Valwho was subject of a police operation who registered their offices in the Upper House, as well as their residences.

The authorities were already investigating the senator since last Februarywhen he denounced an exaggerated coup plot, which was actually interpreted as an attempt to disqualify Judge De Moraes himself.

De Moraes’ ruling also coincides with the disclosure in the magazine see of a series of messages found on the phone of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide, and in which the thesis is reinforced that those closest to the ex-governor conspired to annul Lula’s electoral victory.

These plans, according to those messages, would culminate in a “declaration of a state of siege” and the Armed Forces backing Bolsonaro, who would call on them to act as “moderators” in an alleged conflict of powers.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The politician, who governed between 2019 and 2022, He has testified before the Police up to three times for different legal cases.

was interrogated in the past April 26 and on that occasion denied any type of responsibility in the coup attemptin which some soldiers are also being investigated.

also lent statement for him irregular entry into the country of a set of jewels that the Government of Saudi Arabia gave him and for his alleged participation in an illicit network to falsify vaccination certificates against covid-19.

