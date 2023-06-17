The licensed deputy, Gerardo Fernandez Norona and the former head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumwill be the last ‘corcholatas’ to register as applicants for Brunette to be coordinator of the Fourth Transformation.

This Friday, June 16, the call closes for the applicants to be the Morena candidate for the 2024 presidential elections to register, being the last two to complete the requirement Fernández Noroña and Sheinbaum.

The first to register was Marcelo Ebrardwho last Wednesday registered as an applicant for the coordination of Morena towards 2024.

While this Friday Manuel Velasco paraded for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico; Ricardo Monreal, a senator with a license from Morena and the deputy Leonel Godoy representing the former Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López.

Gerardo Fernandez NoronaPT deputy, will attend at 5:00 p.m. (central time) to register in front of Mario Delgado, national leader of Morena, while Claudia Sheinbaumthe last of the ‘corcholatas’, will attend at 6:00 p.m., informed Mario Delgado.

The candidates for the candidacy met the second requirement imposed by the National Council of the party founded by the current president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after having resigned from their public positions to participate in the contest.

Next Monday the political tours of the six candidates will begin, which will last until August 27, one day before the start of the polling period, which will last until September 3 and whose final result will be known on the 6th of that month.

Despite the fact that the process has been classified as illegal, since it is considered an anticipated campaign act, President Andrés Manuel assured that a pre-candidate for the presidency is not being sought, but rather the coordinator or coordinator who will continue the 4T in the presidential succession.