Sóstenes Cavalcante works on a draft legislative decree to prevent the Supreme from being able to determine loss of mandate

With the consent of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and Centrão, Bolsonar deputies want to take advantage of the case of the conviction of deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) to resolve an old imbroglio with the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ) prepares a draft legislative decree to determine that only the Chamber can decide on the loss of mandate of a deputy.

In condemning Silveira for threatening statements against ministers of the Court, the STF imposed, in addition to the sentence of 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime, the loss of mandate and the suspension of his political rights while the effects of the criminal conviction last.

The decision is seen as interference by the judiciary in congressional prerogatives. Sosthenes’ project should be presented this Monday (25.Abr.2o22) and will be discussed at the leaders’ meeting in the evening. The meeting is normally held on Tuesdays, but was brought forward due to concerns about the Silveira case.

Despite having Silveira’s condemnation as a motto, Sóstenes denies that the text is targeting the ally. “It is not a very personal project. It is just to make it obvious to the STF that the only person who can take power from the people, who chose their representative, is the Legislature itself. So much so that Daniel Silveira’s name won’t even be on the project”he said.

Although it is a measure that goes against the decision of the STF, it is seen by leaders of parties of the allied base as a reaction “half term” to the conviction of Silveira. The proposal creates a “comfort zone” by saving Lira, who will not need to lead any reaction, as the initiatives come from political leaders

Even before the end of the trial against Silveira, Lira appealed to the STF on Wednesday to ask that the Legislature have the final word in cases of cancellation of congressional mandates. But a bill approved by Congress will make the jurisdiction over the cassation explicit.

The grievance presented refers to the action in which, in 2017, the 1st Panel of the STF decided for the loss of the mandate of the then deputy Paulo Feijó (PP-RJ) by condemning him to 12 years and 6 months in prison, in a closed regime. , for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering.

“If the Chamber had taken action earlier, we would not have reached the absurd situation we have today. It is an abuse of the STF to make decisions in which the Constitution does not give it that right”said Sosthenes.

Despite Lira’s support for the issue, Bolsonaristas speak of obstructing the Chamber’s work if the proposal does not proceed quickly, later this week.

On another front, deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) intends to present a bill that proposes to grant pardon to targets of investigations into acts with undemocratic guidelines.

In addition to canceling Silveira’s sentence, the text could benefit former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), journalist Oswaldo Eustáquio and youtuber Allan dos Santos. The three are investigated by the STF for fake news and participation in undemocratic acts.

According to leaders heard by the Power 360, however, the proposal is unlikely to be carried forward as it is considered a more radical reaction to the Supreme Court. Deputies argue that Lira would not be worn out by the proposal. Even so, Zambelli will present the project as a way to make a statement.