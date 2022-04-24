Unfortunate pressure after loss
We had talked about the incredible improvement of Xavi’s Barça in terms of pressure after losing, but the team has been absolutely incapable of completing this task since the national team break, which until recently characterized the new Barça. Exaggerated slowness when trying to recover the ball once the ball has been lost.
Frankie de Jong
Frenkie’s match is absolutely pitiful. To be exact, it has really had moments where some improvement has been noticed, but the first part is worthy of entering the book of horrors. None of his actions allowed Barça to improve the play. 45 difficult minutes to forget a player who is called to be the leader of the midfield in the absence of Pedri.
The goal is a mess
What do we do with Ter Stegen? The German goalkeeper does not have the level to be a starter at Barça. It is clear and very obvious. You can make up the words or talk about lowering the level, but what you see is what you get. He is no longer who he was. He has gone from giving the team points to taking them away.
disastrous attitude
The attitude throughout the match has been deplorable. This team that a month ago amazed everyone today does not have the level to play in the Champions League. If this situation continues over time, it must be clear that it is possible for this team to lose second place, at the very least. Fourth place is not yet guaranteed and it seems that if this continues over time, the culé team could have a very bad time.
In spite of everything… Barça did not deserve to lose
The game is bad, but even so, Barça deserved to win… by a lot. It is practically impossible to explain to someone how no ball has entered Dimitrievski’s goal after having so many clear chances. For leaving a name that has dignified the culé shield tonight: Gavi.
