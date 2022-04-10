Eve of Bologna-Sampdoria: after yesterday’s video session conducted remotely by Sinisa Mihajlovic, the tactician Emilio De Leo frames the situation: “We must give continuity to the performance expressed in Milan – he says -: it would be an understatement to say that there was only the emotional thrust in the draw at San Siro because there was also the right attitude and tactical application. Now we want to give continuity, we need an extra effort: we must be concrete to return to a victory that we have been missing for a bit too long. Sinisa? You asked us to go back to winning in front of our fans with that fighting spirit shown at San Siro ”. There is a doubt Soriano: “With the exception of De Silvestri and Kingsley, we have all recovered – continues De Leo -: Soriano is fine and Dominguez is fine too. We almost had to slow down the boys this week, there were duels in training in front of which we had to appease the impetuosity: I have to congratulate the boys. Beating Sampdoria would give us the awareness that we are on the right path: we all want to finish the championship well. The season finals often give a mark and perhaps mark a viaticum for the following season: now we have to win. The experience of returning with Sinisa remotely? I sleep less at night: I, Tanjga and all the others have taken on certain responsibilities. Showing knowledge, seriousness is always fundamental, also to show credibility with the group: it is a well-established mechanism but it is necessary to maintain the right balance between pre-match, match, interval, end of match, always carrying the message of our coach. That too is always the most important challenge “.

Problem-goal

–

Bologna hasn’t scored in 4 games. “With the return of many men – continues De Leo – it is nice to have the opportunity to choose. How come we find it hard to score? Having one less offensive player and a lower center of gravity, the insertions from behind and the overturning of the front have become more and decisive weapons. We ask the midfielders for a very expensive job and it is obvious that, as for example happens to Soriano who is still looking for the first goal, something is taken away in the realization phase. But to want to achieve results this is our way. Arnautovic? Continuity is the key word: he had found it again when he scored three goals in two games but then there was Covid. Of course, we must create the conditions to enable him to score and it is clear that we need more inside the area, even if as a technical player he tends to … go down to play with the team. Sampdoria? Their density in midfield is a tactical theme: we will have to put intensity and equal density, then looking for breadth. We know where we can put them in trouble. Schouten? Finding him was very important: Jerdy has risen a lot also in physical condition, sometimes he is our assistant defender. Now that we have recovered almost all the players we will take back those certainties shown in the first round: as Sinisa says no one will give up an inch and the unity of purpose of a group of very high human and technical values ​​will emerge even more in these last matches. “.