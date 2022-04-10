Formula 1 | A long lecture was given to F1 drivers about the importance of long underpants: “If they want to inspect My Butt, just for free”

International the motorsport federation (Fia) gave a long lecture to f1 drivers on friday about what kind of accessories an F1 car should have. It’s about safety, especially in a situation where a car would catch fire like To Romain Grosjean attended the Bahrain race in 2020.

F1’s new race director Niels Wittich has taken a tougher line than its predecessor, he says Motorsport.

According to the F1 guidelines, in addition to the fire-resistant overalls, drivers must wear gloves, long underwear, a protective hat under the helmet, socks and shoes, and these must meet F1 requirements. In addition, drivers must not wear any jewelry while driving.

F1 drivers among the matter has caused confusion and doubts about how Fia intends to monitor that the equipment under the overalls is in order.

“If they want to inspect My Butt, just feel free. I have nothing to hide. My dick, just about everything. If it makes them happy, that’s all, ”Alphataur’s F1 driver Pierre Gasly snorted for Autosport.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wondered why so much time had to be spent discussing lingerie.

“It was the longest advice for drivers in my life,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also wondered that when it came to safety, Fia’s representatives did not wear masks.

“Some of the drivers had, but most of Fia’s population didn’t. It was uncomfortable for me. ”

Hamilton himself was a little strange about the subject.

“I don’t really understand that small things like that are brought up, like underwear. Are we really talking about such things? Let’s just move on now. ”

McLaren Daniel Ricciardo stated that he had not even heard of fire-safe underwear before.

“If they increase security, of course I get them. But I don’t think they work that way. ”