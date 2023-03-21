Bologna Game Farm will be present at the Game Developers Conference 2023 (San Francisco, March 20-24), the most important event of the year for game developers dedicated to the latest trends in the world of technology and game development, with three winning teams of the first edition:

Dreambits Study with the project Gladiator Wheels fast-paced and adrenaline-pumping online combat game between self-realistic in the environment medieval punk ;

with the project fast-paced and adrenaline-pumping online combat game between in the environment ; Green flamingos with the project Spanky’s battle swing, musical 3D platform game inspired by music and settings from the 1930s;

with the project musical 3D platform game inspired by music and settings from the 1930s; orbital games with the project Basketball Party, mobile multiplayer video game in which two teams compete in matches of a few minutes with the aim of scoring as many baskets as possible.

The 3 teams are part of the Italian collective at GDC 2023 organized by ICE Agency (Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies) and by MAECI (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) with the collaboration of IIDEA (Italian Interactive & Digital Entertainment Association).

During the 4 days of the event, the youngsters will be present at the fair inside the Italia stand – accompanied by Ivan Venturi, coordinator of the acceleration path of Bologna Game Farm – where they will have the opportunity to get in touch with companies and publishers from the world of game development, present their prototypes and discuss possible future prospects and opportunities.

The partecipation of the winning teams of the first edition of Bologna Game Farm at GDC is a source of great pride for all the actors involved in this ambitious project for the development of the videogame sector in the Emilia-Romagna Region. Bologna Game Farm continues to follow the kids on their growth path even after the acceleration program is over, supporting them and creating opportunities to meet gaming professionals at trade fairs industry. GDC is one of the appointments on the agenda between now and the end of the year.

Bologna Game Farm is the project for the development of the video game sector promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna, coordinated by the Municipality of Bologna and implemented with Art-ER as part of the actions to support cultural and creative industries, in collaboration with IncrediBOL! and with the technical support of IIDEA – Italian Interactive & Digital Entertainment Association.

The accelerator program for the 4 developer teams of Emilia Romagnawinners of the second edition of Bologna Game Farm, started in January 2023 and will last until May.