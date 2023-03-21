The Ansu Fati project is not turning out as the club wanted it. Unfortunately for the very young player, in his brief career he has gone through a huge number of injuries that have slowed down the projection that he was expected to have since he was a teenager, and for which the decision was made to give him the ’10 ‘ that Messi bathed in glory for years.
Today within Xavi’s Barcelona, it is costing Fati his life to be able to compete for a position within the starting eleven, which is why much has been rumored throughout the season that his entourage recommends ’10 ‘ take a step to the side and leave Barcelona in the summer market. This is a possibility that is not ruled out at the club level either, since it is a fact that there is no compliance with what the player has done, however, his departure is conditioned.
According to information from the newspaper Sport, selling Ansu Fati is not an unreasonable possibility within Barcelona’s plans. However, this exit would be conditional because the club will only finalize the sale of the player for a figure of great weight, which is around 100 million euros downwards or upwards. Within the culé directive they still consider the Spaniard as one of the great pearls of world football and consider that his price must go hand in hand with said sporting assessment, a condition that Jorge Mendes, youth agent, already knows.
