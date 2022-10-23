First three points for Bologna by Thiago Motta, who beat Lecce with a penalty from Arnatovic in the 13th minute and a header by Ferguson (first Italian goal) in the 34th minute. Pugliesi almost never dangerous.

the match

–

The match is released in the 13th minute: after a Gendrey-Aebischer contact in the area, the referee Sozza is recalled to the Var and after reviewing the images he grants the penalty to Bologna, which Arnautovic transforms. Lecce never shoots on goal and at 34 ‘collects the doubling of Ferguson, head on corner at the near post in advance of the Apulian defenders. We go to the break at 2-0. It is another Lecce in the second half with Di Francesco and Oudin for Askildsen and Banda. Baschirotto with his head touches the post, but then Thiago Motta’s team takes measures to their rivals. At 74 ‘Bonifazi comes out in tears due to a knee injury in a hard contrast. At 82 ‘pearl of Arnautovic for Posch but Falcone saves for a corner. It is the ultimate emotion.