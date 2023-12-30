The Plurinational Constitutional Court (TCP) of Bolivia annulled the indefinite presidential reelection in the neighboring country, an issue that represents the disqualification of Evo Morales for the 2025 elections.

The high court, accepting an opinion from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court), approved this Friday, December 29, Constitutional Sentence 1010/2023, which stipulates that indefinite presidential reelection does not exist.

According to the court, since it is not a human right, reelection can be legally restricted, a decision that annuls a previous ruling, approved by this same court in 2017, which stated the opposite.

*News in development…