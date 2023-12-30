Music | “Poped-like humor,” says Costello Hautamäki about the moment the new singer was announced

Revealing the name of Popeda's new vocal soloist on New Year's Day “after the speech of the president of the republic” is Popeda-like humor, says guitarist Costello Hautamäki.

Since then when Popeda's farewell concert last September in Tampere revealed the band's original soloist Pate Mustajärvi farewell, the band's future singer has been guessed.

You can stop guessing on the first of January, because Popeda has promised to tell who the band's new singer is at that time.

The first day of the year already emphasizes the significance of the news, but the time of day has also been considered. It's 2 p.m., that is, quite soon after the President of the Republic's New Year's speech, which starts at 12 p.m.

Why such a festive time, Popeda's guitarist Costello Tomb?

Hautamäki answers the phone from Luosto, where he has been vacationing with his family.

“Well, this is very much this kind of Popeda-like flirting with boys. It was thought that it would be good after the president's speech. First the official part and then this kind of light part.”

The fact that it is certainly not possible to include information about Popeda's new singer in the president's speech made the band members a little sad.

“It would have suited it as a final relief. That this is my last speech, but remember that Popeda's soloist will be announced shortly.”

Selection process it probably went pretty much the same way as a hockey team, says Hautamäki.

“First we had to map out who is good and would be available and who we think would be the most suitable.”

A big one headhunting the band didn't have to. According to Hautamäki, offers came from doors and windows: YouTube links, social media messages.

“That I know all your songs, and also these very simple ones. That I would be your best vocal soloist, greetings Jukka. And no other information!”

The enthusiasm with which Hautamäki is now seeking information about a new singer in Lapland sounds almost like a joke.

“Yes, it has been stopped, so you can tell me now. We asked at the store's checkout, and when the cleaner came, he asked.”

However, Hautamäki is just happy.

“It's been nice to notice how much people are interested in the new lead singer of a Finnish rock band. I am proud of that.”

The new soloist has also caused concern among Popeda fans. Hautamäki has been asked what to do if the choice doesn't match your favorite and you end up disappointed.

“But when we can only be taken as one!”

Band himself is satisfied with the choice. The decision was locked in November, after a few training sessions had confirmed that he was the one.

“And he is different from Pate Mustajärvi. Because we couldn't start with taking a Pate clone. However, Mustajärvi is the best when it comes to singing Popeda style.”

The new singer will certainly arouse opinions, Hautamäki thinks.

“But the main thing is that the band got the kind of vocal soloist we wanted.”

At the same time as the identity of the vocal soloist, the first gig of the renewed Popeda is revealed. Tampere has it, of course, that's what Costello Hautamäki agrees to say.

“This has to leave Tampere.”

Pate Mustajärvi and Costello Hautamäki at Ratina's farewell concert on September 2.

Burial mound has been playing in Popeda, founded in 1977, since 1982. The 50th anniversary gig at the Olympic Stadium was already booked after the band's 40th anniversary concert.

“They called already this year from there to see if the reservation is still valid. Yes, we were informed that it would be held.”

So in August 2027 Popeda's 50th anniversary in Helsinki?

“I already said at the 40th anniversary concert that we'll see who of us are still there and able to come. You never know what will happen. But those who can get will come.”

Through joy and light, according to Hautamäki, that is the most important thing in Popeda anyway.

“Yes, our purpose is to bring joy and light to the rock audience. We're going to entertain and, appropriately, we're tongue-in-cheek. Go and mood that catches the audience.”

The joy of the public at gigs is what Hautamäki has been able to build on.

“When I see that the front row is singing with their hands up, that's my reward.”

Apart from a joyful audience, a rock band really only needs three things, says Hautamäki.

“Training room, gig bus and rowers. They belong to what can be called a rock band.”