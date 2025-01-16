Bolaños defends limiting the popular accusation because it is “a fair of ultras wanting to publicize themselves”

The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, Félix Bolaños, defended this Wednesday the PSOE initiative that aims to reform the figure of the popular accusation. “We must regulate the popular accusation at this time, it is a fair of ultras wanting to publicize themselves,” he stated in statements to the press upon his arrival at the opening ceremony of the selective course of the 63rd promotion of access to the prosecutor’s career.

The PSOE reform aims for the popular accusation in judicial cases to be assigned to the oral trial phase and the initial formulation of the complaint and not to the investigation. The objective is to put an end to “the constant leaking of proceedings by accusations with political objectives and the abusive attempts to prolong and mediate a judicial process,” socialist sources assured, according to elDiario.es. The text has received criticism from members of the Executive and the opposition and has also angered the associations of judges.

On the other hand, the head of Justice has stated that “there is no proof or evidence that proves” what is said in the order of the Supreme Court that agrees to summon the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, as being investigated, in the case for the leak of a confidential email from businessman Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. And he added that he is “convinced” that the high court will prove that the highest representative of the Public Ministry “fulfilled his role, prosecuted the crime and told the truth.”

Likewise, Bolaños has described the relationship that the PP maintains with Junts as “absolute schizophrenia”, since they have gone from calling them “terrorists and criminals” to “begging” every day for their deputies to support Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The minister has admitted that he is “amused” by this relationship and that it would be appropriate to ask the PP what it has promised Junts to achieve Feijóo’s investiture after a hypothetical motion of censure.