A few days after Barcelona withdrew the Brazilian Daniel Alves As a club legend, after his conviction for sexual abuse, the team changed its decision.

Alves was sentenced this Thursday to four and a half years in prison by a court in Barcelona that found him guilty of having raped a woman in the bathrooms of a nightclub in that Spanish city at the end of 2022.

The trial against Dani Alves for sexual assault begins in the Barcelona Court.

The judges considered it “proven that the victim did not consent and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the complainant, to understand the rape as proven,” the court said in a statement, two weeks after the end of the trial. The magistrates imposed an additional five years of supervised release, a restraining order from the victim for nine and a half years and the payment of compensation of 150,000 euros (about $162,000).

Barcelona's reverse

DAni Alves and his return to Barcelona.

Barcelona had removed the Brazilian from its list of legends, but now it was learned from Spain that the club changed its decision and He restored Alves to the roster.



Alves is one of the 102 footballers who have been named Barça legends throughout its 125-year history.

“The Brazilian (Juazeiro, Brazil, 1983) has been the best right-back in the history of Barça. Arriving in 2008 from Sevilla, already with the halo of a great player, his time at FC Barcelona more than confirmed the expectations that They relied on his enormous football abilities,” says the club's presentation about Alves.

Alves won 43 titles in Barcelona, ​​only surpassed by Leo Messi, he played 408 games, winning 3 Champions Leagues, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 6 Leagues, 4 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

