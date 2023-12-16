John TelloColombian athlete, tested positive for EPO in the last edition of the Boogtá Half Marathonbecause in which he finished in fifth place and was the best Latin American.

The athlete from Bogotá had returned an adverse analytical result after a control carried out in the test.

What is known

According to the report of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), entity attached to World Athletics which is responsible for studying and issuing sanctions for athletes involved in cases of adverse analytical results due to the use of prohibited substances, dated December 13, 2023, Tello is sanctioned for three years starting on August 25, 2023 and Their results will be annulled from July 30, the date on which the capital race was held, warns www.runningcolombia.com

“The substance found, according to the first instance ruling of the AIU, was EPO, a substance that increases the production of red blood cells, and therefore oxygenation in the blood,” the information says.

When the process was beginning and it only appeared as a provisional sanction, Runningcolombia spoke with Tello, who stated that he had already requested sample B and that he was advancing the defense process with a lawyer. After this new decision, we spoke again with the athlete, but he preferred not to refer to the case.

