The brief crash of a Boeing 787 plane operated by Latam during a flight from Australia to New Zealand that caused a “strong shake” and left 50 injured last Monday could have been due to an error in the cabin, as reported this Friday. The Wall Street Journal.

He Journal explain what A flight attendant inadvertently touched a switch located behind the pilot's seat, which is usually covered, while serving food, and that activated an automated function that pushed the pilot toward the controls and caused the plane to plummet.

The newspaper, which attributes this information to officials familiar with the preliminary investigation into the incident, also includes an internal note from Boeing to the operators of its 787 airplanes, in which it recommends inspecting the cabin seats and switches.

The note refers to a “loose or detached” switch “cover” that “can potentially forcefully push” on the switch, resulting in “unintentional seat movement,” although it does not indicate whether the cover in question had anything to do with it. to do with the Latam flight mishap.

The sudden collapse of the Latam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that flew from Sydney (Australia) to Auckland (New Zealand) hundreds of meters high is being investigated by the authorities.

According to the Flightradar website, the plane plunged about 100 meters when it had covered about two-thirds of its route, suddenly falling from an altitude of 41,000 feet to about 40,692.

About 50 people were injured and 12 of them hospitalized, among whom there is one with a serious prognosis and the rest with moderate and minor injuries.

EFE