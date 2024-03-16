Greenpeace is filing summary proceedings against the Dutch state to more quickly enforce measures to protect nature against excessive nitrogen deposition. The environmental organization said this on Saturday announced. A normal lawsuit has been going on since July, but according to Greenpeace it is taking too long.

With the summary proceedings, Greenpeace wants to force the state to draw up a “concrete action plan” within four months with measures that will reduce nitrogen deposition in threatened habitats below the critical deposition value. This 'KDW' indicates how much nitrogen can be deposited in nature without the risk of significant damage. There is a lot of criticism of the border, and the government is looking for alternatives. Nevertheless, 40 percent of the vulnerable areas must fall below the standard next year.

“These are lawsuits that we did not want to start,” writes Greenpeace director Andy Palmen. “But we see no other option because the government is not coming up with measures that can save the most vulnerable nature.” Milieudefensie, Mobilization for the Environment and the World Wildlife Fund, among others, support the summary proceedings.

