The Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, Carlos Body, closed the 14th edition of the La Noche de la Economía awards. The economic minister emphasized promoting business activity with a reduction in bureaucracy and regulatory barriers. “We need to continue advancing to reduce administrative obstacles and barriers to promote business activity,” he highlighted at the closing of the gala. Thus, Economía works with the Autonomous Communities to create a regime 20 that allows a true single market in Spain, inspired by the Letta report. In turn, they work with employers to design tools that reduce regulatory burdens, with a focus on SMEs.

“We are not complacent, we have to continue moving forward and there are important challenges ahead. I would like to be brief and mention one of them: the challenge of productivity. We are talking about the factors that should lead us to be a more productive economy. “We need to continue moving forward to reduce administrative obstacles and barriers to promote business activity.”explained Carlos Body.

Body took the reins a year ago of an economic portfolio that now bears in its name the company that elEconomista.es awarded yesterday, as highlighted by the president of Editorial Ecoprensa, Gregorio Peña. The former Secretary General of the Treasury and International Financing took advantage of his speech to highlight “the good work of our companies.” “It is a day to congratulate all the winners, especially CESCE as part of the Ministry,” he continued.

Thus, the Minister of Economy wanted to highlight “the solidarity of citizens and companies” to respond to DANA and proposes creating an award that highlights the solidarity of companies and their workers. “We are a country with excellent entrepreneurs and leading companies at an international level. We must be proud,” he told the businessmen.

“I would like to send a message of encouragement to all those affected. They have to be aware that the government is doing its best to help them,” he noted: there are already several packages of measures deployed worth 16.6 billion. Just over 250 million would have reached the real economy between direct aid to SMEs, the self-employed and insurance companies.

Financing arrival

The economic head calculates, through the tool to track European funds Elisa, that there are already more than 840,000 beneficiaries of European funds and 44.1 billion already reach the real economy. More than 40% of these funds would have reached SMEs in a granular way. “Job creation is concentrating in sectors with high added value,” he points out. The investment climate, according to the minister, would be favorable. “We are being a country that attracts foreign direct investment,” said Body after learning the feedback from investors.