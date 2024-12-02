This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today you will achieve important success in your work, or solve a problem, or a crisis, with great brilliance. It will undoubtedly be a good day, but don’t expect much luck, because your achievements will be the result of a series of very well-channeled efforts and some very skillful and intelligent actions, or initiatives.

Taurus

Although this is going to be a more difficult week, Jupiter’s influence will protect you in everything related to finances and material matters. Precisely for this reason, today you will have joy related to these matters and perhaps you will receive unexpected money or you will skillfully resolve a complicated financial matter.

Gemini

Today an unstable day awaits you, and even at times, a little crazy. Whether it happens on your own initiative or it is fate that brings you these turbulences, today you will not stand still and perhaps you will have to attend to many issues at the same time. But the good news is that, despite all this, luck will come to your aid.

Cancer

It is advisable that you do not listen too much to your heart today, because despite what you believe, or what you feel, this will not be a bad day, but the opposite, and all the dangers that you fear so much are going to be, fortunately, in your own head. It’s time to throw away your fears and move forward through life with confidence, very soon you will be happy.

Leo

If you decide to advance along the most difficult path or bravely face the greatest dangers, then you should not be surprised that things are not easy for you and that reality even shows you its worst side. In any case, it is in your best interest to move forward, you chose it and in the end you will be able to prevail and reach the goal.

Virgo

Do not expect any help from luck or from anyone, you are alone in the face of difficulties and circumstances. However, you should not worry, because what you lack in luck, or facilities, you have in intelligence, will, sacrifice and fighting spirit, that is why in the end you will overcome all difficulties and achieve success.

Pound

This is a difficult week and you will have to face problems or adversities that you did not expect, but whatever happens you must move forward and trust your great intelligence, and even your sixth sense. You know very well what you should do and that will lead you to the final triumph, even if you have to overcome very difficult moments.

Scorpio

It is important that you be careful in your work today, because someone from whom you usually take advice is going to try to take you down a path that does not suit you and complicate things for you, with the excuse that they are only trying to help you. But, in reality, your luck will be in continuing on the path you were on.

Sagittarius

Although this will be a much more complicated week, however, you should not fear anything, the Sun transits through your sign and you will find a way to solve, or avoid, the problems that you encounter, and there will be many. Sometimes through great sacrifice, and other times thanks to luck, you will achieve your desires.

Capricorn

This week, and especially today, you must behave more prudently, advance with greater caution and, above all, do not underestimate obstacles or enemies. You may be able to overcome all of this, but it will take you a lot more work than usual. Above all, be very careful with deception and betrayal.

Aquarium

Don’t trust the people around you too much, at least in your work, those who seem like friends could actually be hidden enemies. Now more than ever you must follow your own path, trust your intelligence and your sixth sense, which you have and it is very great. Right now, what’s around you can be deceiving.

Pisces

Although your life is full of renunciations and sacrifices, however, in the most difficult moments, destiny usually places you with the right person, who helps you successfully overcome even the greatest difficulties. And an experience of this type is what awaits you today. A very loved one will come to your rescue at the worst moment.