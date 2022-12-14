The bodies of the pilots of PMC “Wagner” Antonov and Nikishin, who died near Artemovsk, were returned to Russia

The bodies of the pilots of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Alexander Antonov and Vladimir Nikishin, who died near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, were returned to Russia. About it informs RIA FAN.

According to the publication, the meeting was attended by a businessman, the founder of PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. “They brought our comrades in arms, returned them home, returned them with dignity and respect. The whole country respects them, we also respect the enemy. Now they are with us again – this is important, ”he said.

The plane was shot down on December 2 near the village of Kleshcheevka, when the situation on the ground began to change dramatically during the performance of a combat mission. The enemy forces were about to make an armored breakthrough, which put the Wagner positions at risk. Then the crew commander Antonov redirected the plane to the enemy armored column.

As a result of the actions of the crew, the enemy did not succeed in an armored breakthrough, and the positions of the forward assault groups were retained.