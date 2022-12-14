Due to the dumpster crisis that crosses the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Daniel de Obeso Partida, ITESO Environmental Engineering academic, calls on the population to reduce the amount of waste that is generated in this Christmas timecharacterized by a greater flow of purchases and gifts.

The specialist points out that there is little space in the garbage cans and the most accurate option in the short term to extend its useful life is to minimize the amount of waste that reaches them, mainly in the context of parties and inns.

On the one hand, the academic exhorts the population to avoid the food waste through smart purchases so as not to throw away food, since the organic waste They are the ones that account for half of the volume that is created daily in the domestic trash.

“The organic waste they can be turned into compost, in addition, organics are the main responsible for the most difficult problems to solve when talking about municipal waste, because if there is no organic waste, most of the leachate is reduced, you do not have soil, air or groundwater,” he explained.

“Making compost is not a new or very complex problem, it can be done and it is more feasible, it is a matter of socialization, how can you inform the entire population to transform half a kilo of organic waste composted daily? It is also a matter of education, of practices”.

On the other hand, he recalled that it is also feasible to reduce the amount of plastic waste especially related to parties, that is to say disposables, and gifts, by reusing materials or planning packaging that is not single-use plastic.

However, once the purchases have been made or the waste that cannot be avoided has been generated, it urges the implementation of its classification as a permanent practice in homes, while governments design a public policy or organize so that this becomes a a collective measure, as established by the State Law for Integral Management of waste.

“Classify the trash It is a shared responsibility of civil society, private businesses and government in which a joint effort must be made by the three parties to resolve it, civil society must do its part, which is at home, but the others will have to provide the necessary infrastructure, resources and agreements to make it a reality”, raised.

Daniel de Obeso Environmental academic

“With a correct separation, it is possible to reduce waste and lower the pressure that we currently have with waste.”