Jumilla’s wine history is closely linked to that of Bodegas Alceño. The company, with 152 years of history, is a living symbol of a sector that has put the municipality on the map as one of the locations with the best wine references. Since its foundation, Bodegas Alceño has been faithful to two principles that underpin its activity: quality and sustainability from the field to the winery.

Its success at a national and international level is the sum of an important human team, made up of great professionals, and respect for a tradition that is perfectly combined with an innovative character that seeks to adapt to a final consumer “which is, in our opinion, the greatest wine critic”, highlights Andrés Bastida, manager of the company, while emphasizing the importance of “listening to them and taking everything they tell us to apply it in every step we take”. In this sense, the company invests a large amount of resources each year to update its facilities with state-of-the-art machinery, which facilitates work, ensures the traceability of the wines and reinforces the sustainability of the entire process.

The perfect mix of human team, tradition and innovation has made it possible to launch such important references as Alceño Premium 50 Barrels, a different and modern wine, made from the coupage of selected Syrah grapes with a touch of Monastrell, which is aged in oak barrels. American oak, where it undergoes malolactic fermentation and then goes into 300-litre French oak barrels. On the other hand, Alceño 150 Aniversario is also noteworthy, an exclusive edition of Monastrell with 12 months in barrel that has aroused the interest of consumers, «and it has not lasted even a week on the market. It’s already sold out,” emphasizes Bastida.

The characteristic flavor of the firm’s wines is not a matter of chance. Bodegas Alceño innovates in terms of flavors thanks to the intense work of its wine professionals, who select shady areas and use low-production vineyards that generate a higher concentration of polyphenols, which gives rise to more expressive wines.

One of the lines that define Bodegas Alceño is its commitment to sustainability and respect for the environment. For this reason, it has adapted its work guidelines to these values ​​and reduces its carbon footprint to the maximum through the use of recycled bottles and paper, which provides the process with added value in line with what they want to convey to their customers.

In the countryside, Bodegas Alceño focuses on the use of organic vineyards planted in glass and dry land where varieties such as Monastrell, typical of Jumilla, Syrah, Garnacha Tintorera, Tempranillo, Verdejo and Sauvignon Blanc, among others, are matured. This allows it to be faithful to its values ​​and maintain, at the same time, the Jumilla wine tradition.

The company, deeply rooted in the municipality to which it belongs, is part of the Jumilla PDO, a Protected Designation of Origin “which gives greater value to the brand, because this limits a specific geographical area that has a unique climate and value” , emphasizes Andrés Bastida, while emphasizing the importance of this PDO to maintain, promote and encourage a wine-growing tradition that is already a benchmark in the municipality and that wineries such as Alceño have been able to promote by disseminating their wines, their roots, their tradition and its history.

For this 2022, the winery intends to follow the same line that it has followed since its foundation, but with a special nuance that Andrés Bastida is in charge of highlighting: «We want our consumers, who have faced a pandemic, to be able to raise a glass of Alceño and toast for them”.