Monday, April 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Security policy Jussi Halla-aho assumes that the Foreign Affairs Committee will deal with Erkki Tuomioja’s activities: “The question is where he has heard these things”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Policy|Security policy

Halla-aho is the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Tuomioja the vice chairman.

Committee on Foreign Affairs chairman Jussi Halla-aho (ps) assumes that the committee will consider its vice-chairman Erkki Tuomiojan (sd) statements made public.

“Yes, this will probably come up the next time we meet. I would assume this is something that interests committee members, ”Halla-aho said.

Tuomioja said it was published by Hufvudstadsbladet on Saturday jutun according to the Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist would have proposed a Finnish-Swedish defense alliance as an alternative to the countries’ NATO membership.

According to Tuomioja, Hultqvist has also discussed the proposal with the Finnish Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center). Hultqvist and Kaikkonen have refused to comment on the confidential discussions and have said that the alternative raised by Tuomioja is not being prepared.

Read more: Minister of Defense Kaikkonen: There is no preparation for a defense alliance with Sweden

See also  Top virologist Sandra Ciesek becomes abundantly clear

Halla-aho commented sparingly on Tuomioja’s activities at this stage.

“The relevant question is where Tuomioja has heard these things. Has it been information provided to the committee, has it been confidential information? Of course, I can’t comment on these things myself, ”says Halla-aho.

The next meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs is due to take place in just over a week due to the Easter break.

Tuomioja is in an interview with SVT, Sweden, on Sunday night. SVT: n program information Tuomioja is to discuss Finland’s security policy and the military alliance NATO in a television interview.

#Security #policy #Jussi #Hallaaho #assumes #Foreign #Affairs #Committee #deal #Erkki #Tuomiojas #activities #question #heard

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

End of Learjet production: Flown out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.