In Pongau, Austria, a 40-year-old woman died after being crushed by a herd of cows while she was on a hike with her daughters, aged 20 and 23, who accompanied her and their two dogs to celebrate her birthday.

Police said the women were walking along a hiking trail in Gastein when they were suddenly surprised by a herd of cattle, which quickly headed towards them, according to the ‘Mercur.de’ media outlet.

The mother tried to take her daughters to an isolated place so that they would not be attacked by the herd, but, in the midst of her efforts, The cows managed to throw her to the ground and the woman was unable to get out of the situation.

The youngest daughter then took her cell phone to contact the emergency services, who sent a mountain rescuer and a mountain railway employee. However, the professionals were unable to scare away the cows on their own, according to ‘Puls24’.

After the arrival of the emergency helicopter, the herd stopped trampling the woman, as the noise of the transport managed to scare the animals away. Even so, it was not possible to act in time, as the mother died due to the blows inflicted by the herd.

What happened to the woman’s daughters?

When the helicopter landed, the emergency doctors who were inside the aircraft began to perform resuscitation maneuvers on the woman who was on the ground, but the severity of his injuries did not allow his recovery, according to ’20min’.

The two daughters were then taken to the hospital in Schwarzach, where they were treated for their injuries. However, The young women were in a state of shock upon witnessing the death of his mother. As for the dogs, they were tied up and for this reason their escape was prevented.

Although the reasons why this may have happened are not clear, the police are looking for witnesses. “We are investigating the exact course of the accident and are looking for witnesses who witnessed the accident.”according to ‘Puls24’.

The area where the family was celebrating the birthday is known for its biodiversity and a few weeks before the incident, some cows were transported there along with their children. “Mother cows defend their herd when they feel threatened,” local media outlet Salzburger Nachrichten explained.

