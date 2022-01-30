Board of Directors The center speaks to its government partners and talks about leaving the government again: “The center is cramped”

Petri Honkonen, the vice-chairman of the Center, barks both the Greens and the SDP in an interview with Finland.

Center continue to criticize and intimidate government partners for leaving the government.

On Sunday, the pain of government cooperation was opened by the vice-chairman of the center Petri Honkonen.

“We also have to be prepared for the departure of the center. It is not impossible. Much depends on the demars whether they commit to taking care of the economy so that Finland survives even if interest rates rise, ”Honkonen said. on Sunday in an interview with the online version of Finland. The interview had already been published in the print version of the magazine on January 7th.

Honkonen barks at the demars. He says in an interview that the economy is no longer important to the SDP.

He thinks the Greens and the SDP are different from the parties with which the center left for the government in the spring of 2019.

Honkonen it is clear from the speech that the party would feel comfortable in the government if there were no left-wing parties or green ones.

“The atmosphere is that the current government eats all our creativity and energy from us. The city center is cramped, ”Honkonen complains.

Honkonen also lows the greens.

“With the Greens, solutions are not at the center when it comes to ways to tackle climate change. The most important thing for them is the showy declarations that can be told in some. The difference between the city center and the greens is fundamental, ”Honkonen analyzes.

Previously, among other things, the chairman of the center Annika Saarikko has spoken of ending government co – operation if the economic discipline of the other governing parties is not to the liking of the center.

Read more: Annika Saarikko made a threatening demand to her board partners, which this time could really pave the way for the end of the board

Downtown so at least the speech does not seem to have calmed down, even though the regional elections went well.

The archipelago said In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat on Saturdaythat the party intends to be unyielding in its own values.

“The government’s to-do list didn’t get any easier from the election results. The same demanding stacks of paper here waited even after that. The election result makes the center an even stronger defender of its own values, ”Saarikko said.

The government is due to negotiate new climate measures in March if new calculations show that the autumn decisions are insufficient.

Saarikko does not take the new calculations with special seriousness in the interview.

“I would like to remind you that a solid and wide-ranging solution was made last autumn. In climate change, the scale is not the election season, spring and autumn. Finland’s scale is 2035, the EU’s 2050. Climate action must be taken so that people stay involved and feel fair, ”Saarikko said.

Replacing the Greens Iiris Suomela replied to Saariko In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat on Saturday.

“The reconciliation must be kept. This should not be called an issue of identity politics, but resolving the climate crisis in a socially sustainable way is all we have in common. I am confident that solutions will be found, ”Suomela said.

Sdp: n Vice-Speaker and Member of Parliament Matias Mäkynen responded Sunday to downtown. He reassured Honko by assuring him that the center did not have to worry about the SDP and its financial line.

“Honkonen and the city center do not have to worry about the SDP. The economy and employment are our main goals. In the spring, decisions will be made about employment, the climate and the economy as previously agreed, and no one has communicated otherwise, ”Mäkynen replied to the people of the city center.

Mäkynen says the government faces challenging decisions in the spring on employment and climate action, as well as the economy in the framework debate. According to him, decisions will be made as previously agreed.

“Hopefully a good result in the regional elections will make life easier for the people in the center. The party is constantly criticized by others and spoken for on behalf of other parties. It is not constructive, ”says Mäkynen.

“Instead, the situation would be helped by the city center’s concrete openings on how it believes the economy will be managed sustainably. If they believe in cuts, where to cut? If we have to create growth, what actions would the center do, ”Mäkynen asks.