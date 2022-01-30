Today extraordinary opening at Valfrè for the 5-11 year old group. Campaign for future mothers at the hospital in Alessandria

Alessandria – In the hubs, the opening calendar has been rescheduled to further speed up the vaccine, facilitating direct access. ASL Al has rescheduled the opening calendar of vaccination centers. Pediatric vaccinations are already booked until mid-February and are extraordinary opening days are scheduled, such as today at the former Valfrè barracks in Alessandria.