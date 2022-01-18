Board of Directors The Board is negotiating an update of the corona strategy and a corona passport

The agenda includes a progress report, an update of the strategy and a discussion on the future of the vaccine passport.

Government will be negotiating an update of Finland’s interest rate strategy at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Helsinki Estates House.

According to HS, the agenda of the meeting includes three items: a progress report, a negotiation on a possible new strategy and a negotiation on an interest rate passport.

Last and second week, Korona matters have been discussed by the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) chaired by a working group of ministers on coronation, but now the meeting will also be attended by the five ministers who do not belong to the working group on coronation.

The meeting has been convened by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd).

Marin announced the strategy meeting just two days after the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Kirsi Varhila said updating the strategy is not yet relevant because not enough is known about the omicron transformation.

Meeting begins with a long-term review, the core of which is the National Institute for Health and Welfare’s (THL) assessment of the development of the corona situation during the spring.

The government’s coronation ministerial working group has already heard preliminary information on THL’s scenarios on Friday, but THL has promised a broader version for the board meeting.

According to a preliminary estimate by THL, the need for medical care will even double in February. According to the department, 80 per cent of Finns aged 10–69 get either asymptomatic or symptomatic during an ominous wave.

The government will also receive an assessment of the development of the medical burden in the coming weeks.

The current corona strategy was not confirmed until a few months ago, but the rapidly spreading self-transformation has changed the situation.

It mainly causes a milder disease than previous variants but is also significantly more susceptible to vaccination.

HS: n according to the information, the meeting is unlikely to decide on a new strategy.

The meeting has been prepared by the Prime Minister’s Office, headed by Prime Minister Marin, which has no epidemiological expertise, and it is known that a basic draft of the strategy will not be presented to the meeting yet.

Instead, the meeting may provide guidance on the basis on which the new strategy will be written. It can also tell you something about the guidelines it has decided.

Previous strategies have been prepared under the leadership of STM, and this is likely to continue to be the case.

HS: n according to the data, the top five of the government’s nuclear ministers are quite in agreement on the main lines of corona action. For example, the chairman of the center Annika Saarikon and Prime Minister Marin is said to have a very similar approach to corona measures.

There are both easy and difficult sections to work on in your strategy.

The easy part is to say that vaccines will continue to play an important role. It is more difficult to say with what criteria and when the restrictions will be removed, and by what means any new virus variants will be managed in the future.

The government is under strong pressure to reduce restrictions, as is the case in many other European countries. The difference is that Finland is somewhat behind Denmark, for example, in the ominous wave.

On the board there is a strong will to develop a vaccine passport. At least some government parties are considering whether the corona passport should be turned into a vaccine passport, so that only those vaccinated and possibly suffering from coronary heart disease in the coming months would receive the passport.

However, the government needs THL’s justification for the new corona passport legislation.

Director of THL Mika Salminen presented MTV in an interview on Saturday with the question, should the passport be completely buried if it can no longer prevent the virus from spreading.

“If the passport does not prevent the spread of infections, then you can ask if the whole passport is needed at all. Even when traveling, ”Salminen said.

“If it is the case that vaccines do not prevent infections even if they do prevent disease, then the base around the entire passport will fall out.”

If the THL also knocks out the corona passport in its official statement, it will be quite difficult for the government to bring the relevant legislation to parliament.

However, the use of the corona passport for travel is regulated at European level, so without an EU policy, the coron passport will not be phased out, even if THL so wishes.